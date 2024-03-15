Win two Weekend VIP Passes, roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodation for the DWP festival of your choice - Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life or Aftershock 2024!

Metal Hammer, Louder and major US festival firm DWP are teaming up to give one US-based rock fanatic the absolute trip of a lifetime! If you've been salivating over the incredible lineups for this year's Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Louder Than Life, Inkcarceration and Aftershock, this one's for you: by entering our exclusive competition, you could win two VIP tickets, airfare and accommodation to one of those very festivals. Yup, that's entry, travel and a hotel for the weekend for whichever one of the five festivals you choose!

Click here to enter our competition and grab your chance to attend one of this year's biggest festivals!

Competition open to US residents only, see full list of T&Cs below.

Welcome To Rockville takes place May 9-12 in Daytona Beach, Florida and will be headlined by Motley Crue, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters and Slipknot, with the likes of Judas Priest, Disturbed, Queens Of The Stone Age, Evanescence, Mudvayne, Machine Head, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Clutch and many more also scheduled to play across the weekend. Sonic Temple, meanwhile, will take place from May 16-19 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, with headliners Disturbed, Misfits and Slipknot joined by Limp Bizkit, Evanescence, Judas Priest, Kerry King, Sleep Token, Architects and more.

Inkcarceration 2024 will take over Ohio State Reformatory from July 19-21 and features headliners Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack and Shinedown, as well as the likes of The Offspring, Halestorm, Bad Omens, Machine Head, Chimaira and Poison The Well also on the bill. The epic Louder Than Life festival takes place September 26-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center and will feature the return of Slayer, plus fellow headliners Slipknot, Motley Crue and Korn alongside Gojira, Anthrax, Disturbed, Judas Priest, Evanescence and more. Finally, Aftershock 2024 will run from October 10-13 from Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, with Iron Maiden making their DWP debut along with fellow headliners Slayer, Slipknot and Motley Crue, plus another stacked support bill including Judas Priest, Disturbed, Mastodon, Evanescence and many more.

Full information on all five festivals along with links to buy tickets can be found via the below websites:



https://welcometorockville.com/

https://sonictemplefestival.com/

https://inkcarceration.com/

https://louderthanlifefestival.com/

https://aftershockfestival.com/

