Metal Hammer Podcast: The Parkway Debate

Quit your moaning! Or at least, sit in the corner and think about what you’ve done. As some people kick off about Parkway headlining Bloodstock and Bring Me The Horizon topping the charts, we wade into the debate on metal’s future.

We also review Soilwork and Amorphis, dream of our ideal Bloodstock line-ups, and reveal why we literally want to reign in blood.

Plus! We finally eat cake. Fuck. yes.

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.

