Merl went to Glastonbury and reports back on the state of metal at the UK's biggest festival. Meanwhile, El saw Gojira and Babymetal in a more civilised setting.

We discuss the new Slayer trailer feat. Danny Trejo... and one of our favourite OITNB stars *might* be involved?!

Plus, most importantly, we pick our favourite ice creams.

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Yeti.