Metal Hammer Podcast Episode 9: What's Going On In Watain?

The new episode of the Metal Hammer Podcast is live! This week, we pay tribute to Cave In's Caleb Scofield, who tragically lost his life last week, and also talk about the Watain Nazi salute controversy and what it means for their future.

We also get hyped about the next chapter of Ghost, review Norway's Inferno Festival and talk Babymetal, the bands that surprised us most at festivals, Wrestlemania and much, much more.

