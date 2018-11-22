Metal Hammer Podcast: Do These Bands Even Exist?

Merlin is ill and won’t stop hocking his lungs up, but that doesn’t mean we can’t record a podcast! And there’s a lot to talk about, especially if you like festivals.

Download, Bloodstock, Slam Dunk, Reading & Leeds and Glastonbury have all announced a ton of bands in the past week, some of them more metal than others. We take a look at all the reasons to be excited for next summer.

We’ve also go live reviews of The Prodigy, chat about the best/worst support bands of the year and whether it’s a good idea to eat raw garlic.

Don't forget to give us a rating on your preferred platform! And if you really like it, why not leave us a review?

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.