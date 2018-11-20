Five more artists added to Bloodstock 2019

Bloodstock organisers have added a further five artists to the 2019 bill.

The UK festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 8-11, 2019, with Sabaton and Scorpions previously confirmed as headliners.

They’ll be joined by former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Cradle Of Filth, Children Of Bodom, Soilwork, Queensryche, Hypocrisy, Code Orange, Skeletonwitch, Rotting Christ and Eluveitie.

And today, it’s been revealed that Death Angel, Metal Church, Grand Magus, Evil Scarecrow and Ross The Boss will all play over the weekend.

Death Angel and Metal Church will play on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Friday, while Grand Magus will headline the Sophie Lancaster stage the same day.

Evil Scarecrow have secured a main stage slot on the Saturday, while Ross The Boss will take to the main stage on the Sunday.

Death Angel frontman Mark Osegueda says: “We haven’t played Bloodstock since 2013, when we had to run straight from the stage after a blistering set to a van that took us to the airport to make it to our next show!

“So we look forward to experiencing this incredible festival properly in all its glory in 2019! It will have been six years since we graced that stage and we have been dying to return.

“We promise to show you how eager we’ve been to get back to Bloodstock with a pure thrash set fuelled by raw human aggression and passion!”

Metal Church’s Mike Howe adds: “We can’t wait to get over to the UK and bring Damned If You Do to our fans overseas. Bloodstock is going to be an incredible time and a show not to be missed.”

Grand Magus vocalist and guitarist JB says the band can’t wait to play next year and adds: “The Magus returns to the UK to lay waste to your eardrums with metal!

“We are honoured to be headlining the Sophie Lancaster stage and we will put our hearts and souls into making it something special for all of you.”

Standard weekend tickets are still available at ‘early bird’ prices. The first wave of Serpent's Lair VIP tickets are sold out, although the second wave will be available from December 17.

Find out more at the Bloodstock website.