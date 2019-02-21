Metal Hammer Podcast: Cash Grab!

London is hosting the first ever World Metal Congress, celebrating heavy music from all corners of the globe. And we'll be there!

We also chat about why Nikki Sixx is angry, cancelled tour dates, and the new wave of death-pop bands.

Plus! We answer your questions, and discover it's really difficult to say 'cash grab'.

