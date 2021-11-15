Metal Hammer Podcast #189: Hammer meets Hell Bent For Metal

On this week's Metal Hammer Podcast, El chats to Tom Dare of the Hell Bent For Metal Podcast, the LGBTQ+ heavy metal podcast that looks at metal from a queer perspective and offers a platform for the metal scene's LGBTQ+ community.

Tom talks about his experiences coming out as a gay man in the metal scene, why he felt the need to start Hell Bent For Metal, why we need to continue holding problematic attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community to account in metal and some of the albums he's been excited about this year.

Elsewhere, Editor-In-Chief Merl details some of the 40 exclusive interviews that make up part of the new special edition issue of Hammer as part of Metallica's approaching 40th anniversary celebration.

The magazine not only includes previously unpublished material with Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett, but brand new interviews about Metallica's amazing history with the likes of Jason Newsted, Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Halford, Kerry King, Geezer Butler, Bob Rock, Joe Satriani, Scott Reeder, Gary Holt, Scott Ian, Pepper Keenan, Flemming Rasmussen, Cronos, Emily Eavis, Doyle, Matt Heafy, Adam 'Edge' Copeland and many, many more.

