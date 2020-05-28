The new Metal Hammer is a tribute to Slipknot’s Paul Gray

This month marks ten years since the shocking death of beloved Slipknot bassist and founding member Paul Gray, and the new issue of Metal Hammer is a special tribute edition dedicated to his life and career.

As well as an emotional and in-depth look at Paul’s unique story and the immeasurable influence he had on Slipknot’s music, the magazine also features a special collection of tributes from around the metal world.

Plus, the issue comes with £10 of exclusive bonus digital magazines and a brand new, specially curated digi-mag counting down the 20 greatest Slipknot songs ever – and the stories behind them.

Also in the new issue, we look at the legendary compilation albums that defined metal, featuring Metallica, Soundgarden, Death and many, many more.

All that plus brand new features with the likes of Nightwish, Oranssi Pazuzu, Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N’ Roses, My Dying Bride, Ice Nine Kill and more.

