The Hu, Heilung, Alien Weaponry and Twin Temple make their Metal Hammer cover debuts

New Year, New Heavy: the new issue of Metal Hammer features four exclusive covers starring four of the most exciting young bands in the metal scene today.

For the first Metal Hammer of 2021, we wanted to do something a little different: an issue celebrating the young bands from around the world redefining heavy music as we know it. So, please welcome four brand-new Metal Hammer cover stars: Mongolian metal heavyweights The Hu, Pagan folk phenomenons Heilung, New Zealand metallers Alien Weaponry and Satanic doo-wop innovators Twin Temple!

They all make their debuts on the cover of our huge 2021 preview issue, highlighting the best young bands, the most exciting new albums and the biggest stories you need to know about this year.

Also in the new issue of Metal Hammer, we go inside the rise of Iron Maiden and the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, from the mouths of the people who were at Ground Zero to see it all kick off.

All that plus Warduna, Architects, The Pretty Reckless, Alice In Chains, Nova Twins and much, much more.

Only in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer – out now. Start your year right.

