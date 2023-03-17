Metal Hammer have teamed up with Babymetal for an exclusive bundle featuring your very own cut-out Fox God mask

Babymetal's brand new, conceptually heavy studio album The Other One arrives next week, the Japanese kawaii-metal duo's first new full-length record since 2019's Metal Galaxy. To celebrate, not only are the band one of two covers on the new issue of Metal Hammer, but Hammer have teamed up with Babymetal to offer an exclusive, limited edition bundle to fans.

As well as the latest issue of the magazine, which includes a brand new, exclusive interview with the band conducted in Japan earlier this year, the bundle comes with an exclusive cover variant you won't be able to get in shops, along with a special, collectable cut-out Fox God mask!

There are only 300 of these Babymetal bundles available worldwide, and you can only get them via the link below, so don't mess around - these won't be available for long.

Inside the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is also available with a cover starring Swedish power metal heavyweights Sabaton, we travel to Tokyo, Japan, to watch Babymetal kick off their new era in style at a special show at the Makuhari Messe Kokusai Tenjijou Hall in Chiba. There, we also chat to both Su-metal and Moametal about their exciting next chapter, new album The Other One, life inside the Babymetal camp in 2023 and much more.

Also inside the new issue of Metal Hammer are brand new features on Bury Tomorrow, The Hu, Malevolence, Roadrunner United, Enslaved, Cave In, Heriot and much, much more. Out now.