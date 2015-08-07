Metal fans asked to help ID 20-year-old body

An investigator in the US state of Wisconsin hopes metal fans can help identify a man who was found dead 20 years ago.

The body of a person aged 17-20 was found in Rock County in 1995, wearing a Venom shirt, and all attempts to find out who he was have failed. He’s referred to as John Clinton Doe.

Now a charity has put up posters in metal venues and clubs, in the hope that someone might recognise a fellow music fan. The sign features a Venom logo and a reconstruction of how the man might have looked.

Jack Freiss created the Find JCD Project while working in the Rock County coroner’s office. He’s no longer employed there, but he’s vowed to keep the project alive.

Freiss tells the Gazettextra: “The goal is to raise awareness of the case and attempt to find a friend, relative, schoolmate, neighbour – or perhaps heavy metal soulmate. Anyone who may have known the teenager.”

Anyone with information relating to Doe can contact friess@findjcd.org or www.stopjanesvillecrime.com.