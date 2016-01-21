Metal Allegiance, Goatwhore and Stuck Mojo added to Bloodstock 2016

The weather might be resembling something between Hoth and the darkened area of Beyond The Wall but it’s time to start thinking about summer and (more importantly) festivals.

Bloodstock have just announced the three latest bands to be added to this year’s bill at Catton Park, and rolling into the main stage is the heavy metal supergroup Metal Allegiance. A number of names are associated with Mark Menghi’s project, so who is likely to turn up? Well, already confirmed are Testament’s Alex Skolnick, Death Angel’s Mark Osegueda, Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, Gary Holt from Slayer and Exodus, and Mike Portnoy of Twisted Sister. Talking about the festival, Portnoy says “I’m so excited for Metal Allegiance to make their UK debut at one of the most metal festivals on Earth! The perfect audience to share this brotherhood of metal with.”

Goatwhore have been announced as Friday night headliners on the Sophie Lancaster stage. There’s a new album in the works due later this year. And the rap-metal pioneers Stuck Mojo are heading to Derbyshire as part of the Pigwalk 20th anniversary celebrations.

They’ll be joining the previously announced Mastodon, Twisted Sister, Slayer, Behemoth, Venom, Satyricon and more.

Bloodstock’s deposit scheme is back for another year and allows you to pay for your tickets over five months if you sign up before February 29. Sign up for the scheme here.