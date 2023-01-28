Meshuggah to reissue sixth album ObZen in March

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Swedish prog metal quintet Meshuggah will tour Sweden and Norway in March and April

Meshuggah
(Image credit: Press)

Swedish prog metal quintet Meshuggah have announced that they will reissue their sixth album ObZen, through Atomic Fire Records on March 31.

ObZen was originally released fifteen years ago in 2008 and contains the band's breakthrough song Bleed.

New record label Atomic Fire's reissue will features a sonically updated version of the album, remastered by Thomas Eberger and Sofia von Hage at Stockholm Mastering. The re-release of this masterpiece comes in hi-def audio on all streaming platforms, as well as a beautifully enhanced digipak featuring a twenty-page booklet and stunning 180-gram gatefold double vinyl in several marbled and splatter colour variants (limited worldwide to under 1500 of each).

Meshuggah will be touring Sweden and Norway in March and April with The Halo Effect, Scar Symmetry and Orbit Culture. The band will also headline this year's Bloodstock Festival.

Mar 31: SWE Lund Sparbanken Skåne Arena *^
Apr 1:  SWE Örebro Conventum *^
Apr 7:  SWE Umeå Nolia-hallen *^
Apr 8: SWE Stockholm Annexet *^ 
Apr 20: NOR Olso Sentrum Scene * - SOLD OUT
Apr 21: SWE: Linköping Konsert & Kongress *^
Apr 22: SWE Partille Arena *^

* Special Guests: The Halo Effect
^ Support: Orbit Culture & Scar Symmetry

Get tickets.

Pre-order ObZen.

Meshuggah

(Image credit: Atomic Fire)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.