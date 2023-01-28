Meshuggah to reissue sixth album ObZen in March

Swedish prog metal quintet Meshuggah have announced that they will reissue their sixth album ObZen, through Atomic Fire Records on March 31.

ObZen was originally released fifteen years ago in 2008 and contains the band's breakthrough song Bleed.

New record label Atomic Fire's reissue will features a sonically updated version of the album, remastered by Thomas Eberger and Sofia von Hage at Stockholm Mastering. The re-release of this masterpiece comes in hi-def audio on all streaming platforms, as well as a beautifully enhanced digipak featuring a twenty-page booklet and stunning 180-gram gatefold double vinyl in several marbled and splatter colour variants (limited worldwide to under 1500 of each).

Meshuggah will be touring Sweden and Norway in March and April with The Halo Effect, Scar Symmetry and Orbit Culture. The band will also headline this year's Bloodstock Festival.

Mar 31: SWE Lund Sparbanken Skåne Arena *^

Apr 1: SWE Örebro Conventum *^

Apr 7: SWE Umeå Nolia-hallen *^

Apr 8: SWE Stockholm Annexet *^

Apr 20: NOR Olso Sentrum Scene * - SOLD OUT

Apr 21: SWE: Linköping Konsert & Kongress *^

Apr 22: SWE Partille Arena *^

* Special Guests: The Halo Effect

^ Support: Orbit Culture & Scar Symmetry

Get tickets.

Pre-order ObZen.