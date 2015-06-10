Meshuggah close on studio schedule

Meshuggah will start writing their 8th album in earnest following this summer’s festival season, and aim to release it early next year.

Drummer Tomas Haake previously revealed he was putting demos together and teased one of the ideas he was working on.

Now guitarist Marten Hagstrom has confirmed that they’re closing in on full-power studio work. He tells Rock Sverige: “The last show for this summer is late August in Gothenburg,.

“When we finish off there, we’re going to go full writing mode again. Hopefully we’ll write through the end of the year, then start recording early-ish next year.”

Meshuggah’s last studio release was 2012’s Koloss. Last September they launched live DVD The Ophidian Trek as part of the band’s 25th anniversary celebrations – along with a remastered edition of their one-track EP I.

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jul 11: Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Aug 07: Heavy Montreal, Canada

Aug 20: Bergen Bergenhus Fortress, Norway (with Metallica)

Aug 22: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden (with Metallica)