Memorial concert for prog fan Spike Worsley announced

A memorial evening for late prog fan Spike Worsley will take place at The Sherriff Centre in Hampstead on the evening of Saturday May 20.

Spike was a popular member of the UK's prog community, an avid music fan and staunch supporter of progressive music who sadly passed away last year. The open to all memorial evening in his honour is being organised by his son Ben.

"The night will be an informal and relaxed evening where we can mingle and remember Spike, in addition to live music, stories, videos and a silent auction of some of Spike's possessions," says Ben.

"The idea is to have an open mic style arrangement where people can perform one or two songs each, so we should be able to accommodate everyone who wishes to perform. I also plan on getting in touch with some of Dad's favourite bands to ask them to perform."

All profits will go to Cancer Research UK & North London Hospice.

"North London Hospice were a wonderful support whilst Spike was ill enabling him to remain in his flat surrounded by his beloved vinyl," Ben adds. "He desperately did not want to go into hospital, so we are hoping to raise money to be able to grant others their wish to stay at home in their final days."

Tickets cost a minimum of £1, however you can donate more through the Eventbrite link below should you wish and donations will be welcomed on the door. There is a maximum capacity of 200.

Get tickets.

Donate to North London Hospice.

Donate to Cancer Research UK (opens in new tab).