Mayhem announced as Temples Festival headliner

Mayhem have been announced as Friday night headliners at this year’s Temple’s Festival in Bristol. The event will take place at the city’s Motion venue between June 2 and 5. They join a bill that already includes fellow headliners Melvins (Saturday) and Carcass (Sunday), plus Vision Of Disorder, Voices, Mgla, All Pigs Must Die and many more.

Mayhem will be performing a set based around their classic 1994 De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas, widely considered to be one of the most important black metal albums of all time.

“The first time I heard from Mayhem was in ‘91-‘92 when I received a letter from Euronymous,” says vocalist Attila Csihar. “I did not know that letter was gonna change my whole life. They were looking for a new vocalist for their debut record to replace Dead, who had passed away. Of course I said yes to their offer and in 1993 we recorded the album called De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas — one of the most magical recordings of all time.

“The music opened some altered dimensions that we were simply not able to handle anymore and it unleashed a complete Chaos, which ended up at burning churches and eventually a murder within the band.

“It was almost impossible to release that record but finally when it came out under the Sun in ‘94, it made a strong impact on the whole Heavy Metal scene… The so-called “2nd Wave of Black Metal” born in the cold and dark underground of Oslo.

“At the same time Mayhem collapsed and got burned down as well. From those ashes the band had to rise once again, when they reunited Mayhem with some old and new members. But that album was always so strong and so unique that even after my reunion with Mayhem in 2004, we were still not comfortable to present it live as a whole thing.

“Time passed and the whole band got stronger and more experienced. So now in 2016 suddenly we felt it was the time to play that whole record finally, to release That Beast after more than two decades. So De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas finally becomes Alive!

“Be there or be dead…”

Tickets are on sale now. For further information, including full lineup details, visit the Temples Festival website.