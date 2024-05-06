Melodeath supergroup The Halo Effect (ex-In Flames, Dark Tranquillity) announce headline European tour

Swedish melodic death metal collective The Halo Effect have announced a headline tour of Europe for 2025.

The band, composed of former In Flames members including current Dark Tranquillity vocalist Mikael Stanne, will hit the road in January with support from Peter Tägtren’s industrial project Pain and melodeath up-and-comers Bloodred Hourglass.

See the full list of dates below.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday (May 8) at 9am UK time / 10am CEST.

The Halo Effect formed in 2020 and released their debut album, Days Of The Lost, the following year via Nuclear Blast.

The band started in Gothenburg as a joint venture between five of the city’s veteran melodeath musicians, who’d long known each other through performing and touring together.

Stanne told Metal Hammer in 2021: “We started talking, like, ‘Hey, we should do something together,’ like you do after a few beers.

“Then you realise that, of course, you don’t have time for anything like that, but it still sounds fun. But I was in, because I was really in writing mode. I was just finishing all the lyrics for the latest DT album [2020’s Moment].

“I was sitting here writing anyway and screaming into a microphone, so I was like, ‘Yeah, send me some stuff and I’ll see what I can do.’”

Metal Hammer journalist Rich Hobson gave Days Of The Lost an 8/10 review upon release.

Hobson wrote: “It’s testament to just how enduring Gothenburg’s influence is that Days Of The Lost doesn’t sound dated – if anything, the album is a marvellous display of the same elements that have seen everyone from Arch Enemy to Amon Amarth conquer massive crowds over the past 20 years.”

The Halo Effect have put out three standalone singles – Path Of Fierce Resistance, The Defiant One and Become Surrender – in the past year.

Their second studio album is expected to be released in 2024.

The band have previously toured with the likes of Machine Head, Amon Amarth and Meshuggah.

Stanne’s band Dark Tranquillity will release their next album, Endtime Signals, on August 16 via Century Media.

Posted by thehaloeffectse on

Jan 16: Amager Bio, Copenhagen

Jan 17: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jan 18: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Jan 19: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Jan 21: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Jan 22: Glasgow Slay, UK

Jan 23: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK

Jan 24: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Jan 25: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Jan 26: Antwerp Trix, UK

Jan 28: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 31: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 01: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 02: Solothurn Kulturfabrik Kofmehl, Switzerland

Feb 04: Berlin Kulturbrauerei Kesselhaus, Germany

Feb 05: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Feb 06: Vienna Arena Wien, Austria

Feb 07: Budapest Barba Negra Blue Stage, Hungary

Feb 08: Brno Sono Centrum, Czech Republic

Feb 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland