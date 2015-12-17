Melechesh frontman under house arrest

Melechesh frontman Ashmedi has explained the circumstances of the bar brawl in his hometown of Jerusalem which has resulted in him being placed under house arrest.

He decided to speak out after rumours about the incident spread, sparking fears that the band would have to cancel shows.

Ashmedi says in a statement: “While on vacation in Jerusalem, I was arrested for beating up somebody in a bar fight. After three days in jail and a $3000 bail plus $18,000 contingent guarantee, I was placed under house arrest for the last seven weeks – and will remain under house arrest until the court sets a date for a trial.

“I was having a nice night out at a friend’s bar. After several verbal provocations and then verbal death threats to me, I acted in what to me seemed self-defence and finished it. Normally, I often stop fights and buy people drinks to calm them down – this time shit hit the fan.

“Things got out of hand and the vacation turned into a nightmare.”

Despite his confinement, authorities have given him special permission to play with his band in Jerusalem tonight (December 17) in support of latest album Enki, released earlier this year via Nuclear Blast.