"I think this song is about Dave Mustaine considering moving to Colombia": Megadeth and The Offspring take on Shakira in one of 2023's best mash-ups

Another week, another weird and wonderful mash-up to scramble our brains and throw everything we thought we knew about music into confusion and turmoil.



This week, upsetting the natural laws of the universe, we've another splendidly warped creation from the over-active mind of online superstar DJ Cummerbund, featuring The Offspring's The Kids Aren't Alright, Shakira's Hips Don't Lie, Megadeth's Tornado of Souls, an intro from '80s oddball Pee Wee Herman, and some interjections from Danny DeVito and Randy 'Macho Man' Savage because... why not?

Ready? Dive in below...

How good was that?

There's much, much more of this on DJ Cummerbund's YouTube page, including his delightful pairing of David Draiman's iconic whoop from Down With The Sickness with iconic muppets Mahna Mahna and The Snowths, Red Hot Chili Peppers vs Cake vs R.E.M., Green Day vs Mariah Carey and indeeed Rob Zombie vs Lady Gaga. Internet gold, one and all.

Truly, we are not worthy, but thank you.

For more Megadeth-related tomfoolery, you could also check out this: YouTuber Bradley Hall's creation of a fake '90s Megadeth album in just 24 hours, created with the assistance of the AI programme chatGPT for lyric writing.



Songs on Hall's fake but impressively realistic album, titled Megabeans, include Master Of Muppets, Chronic Incontinence and Hangry Again, among others, and there's even amusingly mean lyrics that poke fun at Dave Mustaine's 1983 firing from Metallica, which succinctly sum up 40 years of hurt in the line: 'I was in Metallica, I played guitar, but they kicked me out and left a scar'. Ouch.