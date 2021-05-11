Megadeth respond to David Ellefson online sex scandal

Megadeth have issued a statement after sexually explicit footage of bassist David Ellefson was leaked online.

“We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” said the band.

“As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself.

As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light.”

Ellefson, who is a Lutheran pastor and has been married for 27 years, was accused of ‘grooming’ a fan after graphic footage and text messages appeared on the internet.

Both Ellefson and the woman involved strongly denied claims of both grooming and the fact that she was underage.

While Ellefson admitted that “private, adult interactions” took place, he claimed they were “taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family.”

The woman, posting as ‘edaphosauruses’ on Instagram, added: “Yes, those video calls did happen, but I was the one to initiate it and never was I underage, I was always a consenting adult. Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that. It was all consensual, I’m not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it.”

Megadeth are due to release a new album this year.