Megadeth announce the latest in their reissue series

Back in February, Megadeth reissued their 2001 album The World Needs A Hero and 2004’s The System Has Failed.
Today, they’ve announced that the next three records in their back catalogue have been remastered and will be re-released this summer. Those are 2007’s United Abominations, 2009’s Endgame and 2011’s Thirteen.
All three will be released on July 26 via BMG, with each album featuring bonus material on the CD versions
United Abominations includes Megadeth’s rare cover of Led Zeppelin’s Out On The Tiles, while Endgame includes a live cut of Washington Is Next!. Thirteen will also have a live track in the shape of Public Enemy No. 1.
All three albums will be released on CD, LP and on digital and streaming platforms.
Find further details below.
Megadeth: United Abominations
1. Sleepwalker
2. Washington Is Next!
3. Never Walk Alone… A Call to Arms
4. United Abominations
5. Gears of War
6. Blessed Are the Dead
7. Play for Blood
8. Á Tout le Monde (Set Me Free)
9. Amerikhastan
10. You’re Dead
11. Burnt Ice
12. Out on the Tiles (CD bonus track)
Megadeth: Endgame
1. Dialectic Chaos
2. This Day We Fight!
3. 44 Minutes
4. 1,320’
5. Bite the Hand
6. Bodies
7. Endgame
8. The Hardest Part of Letting Go… Sealed with a Kiss
9. Head Crusher
10. How the Story Ends
11. The Right to Go Insane
12. Washington Is Next (live) (CD bonus track)
Megadeth: Thirteen
1. Sudden Death
2. Public Enemy No.1
3. Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)
4. We the People
5. Guns, Drugs & Money
6. Never Dead
7. New World Order
8. Fast Lane
9. Black Swan
10. Wrecker
11. Millennium of the Blind
12. Deadly Nightshade
13. 13
14. Public Enemy No.1 (live) (CD bonus track)