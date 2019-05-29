Megadeth announce the latest in their reissue series

Back in February, Megadeth reissued their 2001 album The World Needs A Hero and 2004’s The System Has Failed.

Today, they’ve announced that the next three records in their back catalogue have been remastered and will be re-released this summer. Those are 2007’s United Abominations, 2009’s Endgame and 2011’s Thirteen.

All three will be released on July 26 via BMG, with each album featuring bonus material on the CD versions

United Abominations includes Megadeth’s rare cover of Led Zeppelin’s Out On The Tiles, while Endgame includes a live cut of Washington Is Next!. Thirteen will also have a live track in the shape of Public Enemy No. 1.

All three albums will be released on CD, LP and on digital and streaming platforms.

Find further details below.

Megadeth: United Abominations

1. Sleepwalker

2. Washington Is Next!

3. Never Walk Alone… A Call to Arms

4. United Abominations

5. Gears of War

6. Blessed Are the Dead

7. Play for Blood

8. Á Tout le Monde (Set Me Free)

9. Amerikhastan

10. You’re Dead

11. Burnt Ice

12. Out on the Tiles (CD bonus track)

Megadeth: Endgame

1. Dialectic Chaos

2. This Day We Fight!

3. 44 Minutes

4. 1,320’

5. Bite the Hand

6. Bodies

7. Endgame

8. The Hardest Part of Letting Go… Sealed with a Kiss

9. Head Crusher

10. How the Story Ends

11. The Right to Go Insane

12. Washington Is Next (live) (CD bonus track)

Megadeth: Thirteen

1. Sudden Death

2. Public Enemy No.1

3. Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)

4. We the People

5. Guns, Drugs & Money

6. Never Dead

7. New World Order

8. Fast Lane

9. Black Swan

10. Wrecker

11. Millennium of the Blind

12. Deadly Nightshade

13. 13

14. Public Enemy No.1 (live) (CD bonus track)