Meatloaf's daughters share video tribute to their father on the anniversary of his death: "This is a celebration of Dad’s life and legacy"

Meat Loaf's daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday have shared a special video tribute to their late father on the first anniversary of the much-loved singer's death.

In a post on Instagram, Pearl Aday, who fronts the hard rock supergroup Motor Sister which also features her husband, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, thanked fans for their kindness and love, and explained that the 35-minute minute is intended as "a celebration of Dad’s life and legacy, an acknowledgment of the man he was on and off the stage."



Aday's post reads:

"We are sending our deepest thanks and admiration out to Dad’s worldwide family of friends and fans for your continuous outpouring of love and support.



Today marks one year since we had to say goodbye to our dad for the final time. To honor Dad and you, his global community of friends and fans, we want to share with you a short film we put together with our great friend and brilliant filmmaker, Jack Bennett.



"This is a celebration of Dad’s life and legacy, an acknowledgment of the man he was on and off the stage. Not just the performer but the boss, the mentor, the friend, the husband, the godfather, the grandpa “Papa Meat,” and the father. The dad who gave us love and generosity, who taught us and teased us. The dad who laughed and cried with us, who taught us how to catch a ball and ride a bicycle, who celebrated our victories and picked us up when we fell down. The man who was a big kid himself. The man who taught us tenacity and the value of respect. Our Dad. The man we miss every day.



"We are so grateful to share this retrospective with career highlights and private moments from our personal archives that haven’t been shared before. We thank you for celebrating Dad, and we thank you for loving him with us.



Please follow the link in my bio and watch. We hope you cry with us and laugh with us, and afterwards, we hope you blast your favorite Meat Loaf songs and sing along as loud as you can. He’s definitely listening.



“Never, ever stop ROCKING.”



Amanda Aday and Pearl Aday

Watch the video in full below: