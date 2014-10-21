McCartney drops John Bonham Wings track

Paul McCartney has shared a version of Wings track Beware My Love featuring John Bonham on drums.

The song appears on the upcoming deluxe reissue of 1976 Wings album Wings At The Speed Of Sound, released on November 3.

The previously unreleased version of the song featuring the late Led Zeppelin sticksman is a minute shorter than that which appeared on the record and featured the drumming of Joe English.

McCartney uploaded a stream of the Bonham version during a Twitter Q&A with fans, during which he also said of playing alongside the Led Zep legend: “It was fantastic. He was always on my top 5 drummer list and a great friend and ballsy drummer.”

Hear the song via McCartney’s Twitter page here.

Bonham did make it onto the last Wings album Back To The Egg in 1979, drumming on the songs Rockestra Theme and So Glad to See You Here.

The deluxe Wings at the Speed of Sound come sour on the same day as an expanded reissue of 1975′s Venus And Mars. Both include a bonus disc of material including B-sides, alternate takes and demos.