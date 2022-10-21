Maynard James Keenan: “Pink Floyd’s Animals changed everything”

Tool and A Perfect Circle’s Maynard James Keenan has admitted that Pink Floyd were a slow-burner for him. He’s previously revealed he plays the British prog band’s music to the grapes in his vineyard, but in a new interview with San Antonio Current, he's revealed the moment it finally clicked.

“Pink Floyd took me a minute as a kid, because I was growing up in rural Michigan and was used to pop songs and whatnot. You hear Another Brick In The Wall, and that’s a catchy radio tune,” he told journalist Mike McMahan.

“When I actually sat down with headphones that I borrowed from my uncle and listened to Animals, it changed everything for me. I had to have the right space. If I had put that on at any time before that point, it wouldn’t have made any sense to me.

“Back at that point, I couldn’t tell the difference between AC/DC and Sex Pistols. There’s guitars, there’s a guy screaming, everything’s in 4/4. I didn’t know the difference until someone pointed it out. ‘Oh, these guys got arrested and these guys didn’t.’”

Keenan is currently touring North America with his other band Puscifer, in support of their 2020 album, Existential Reckoning.