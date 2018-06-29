Maynard James Keenan calls rape allegation a “despicable false claim”

Maynard James Keenan has called an allegation that he raped a 17-year-old fan in 2000 a “despicable false claim.”

Last weekend, an anonymous Twitter user alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Keenan in 2000 when A Perfect Circle were on tour with Nine Inch Nails.

Twitter user @IWas17HeWas36 claims that Keenan spotted her in the crowd and, after she was invited backstage to meet the band, he took her to his tour bus and raped her.

She says: “I froze so he had to move my body into a missionary position. He pulled off my cargo pants. He forced himself in – there was no attempt at ‘warming up’. I mention this because this wasn't about sex. This was about raping me as fast as he could.”

She adds: “There was no consent made. I was not high. I was clean. He did not seduce me, he forced me, quickly taking advantage of my paralysed state.”

Now Keenan has responded to the allegation on Twitter, saying: “Many thanks to those of you who saw right through this despicable false claim that only does damage to the #metoo movement. And shame on those of you who perpetuate this destructive clickbait.

“As for my delayed but un-required response, I had my phone off. You should try it.”

We contacted A Perfect Circle's representatives for further comment from Keenan and were told: “His statement which was posted on Twitter is all they wish to release.”