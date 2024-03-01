Maybeshewill celebrate 10th anniversary of Fair Youth with remixed and remastered vinyl edition

Leicester post-rock quintet Maybeshewill have announced that they will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their Fair Youth album with a new remixed and remastered reissue. You can listen to a newly remixed version of the track All Things Transient below.

The band's fourth album, released in 2014, was their first release on the Superball/InsideOut Music label, and will be available as a special limited edition opaque hot pink and black marbled LP, as well as digitally, on May 3 and has been remixed and remastered by the band's bassist Jamie Ward.

"Looking back on Fair Youth with a decade of hindsight, it holds a particularly special place in Maybeshewill history - not least because it was the first record that, start to finish, was a product of all five of us," the band explain.

"It took us very literally around the world to play for so many new audiences, but was also the last record we made before taking an extended break. It was intended as an overwhelmingly positive record, and I think sonically, that remains true. It’s a record we all remain extremely proud of, and are delighted that it’s getting a beautiful new pressing courtesy of our friends at Superball."

Maybeshewill head out on tour in the UK in May, joining forces with Bossk for a fur date co-headline run, before playing two European festivals this summer. You cna see the tour dates below

Pre-order Fair Youth.

(Image credit: Superball)

May 15: UK Bristol The Fleece *

May 16: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms *

May 17: UK Manchester Gorilla *

May 19: UK London The Garage *

Jun 26: SPA Viveiro Resurrection Fest

Jul 31: ROM Brașov Rockstadt Extreme Fest

*with Bossk

Get tickets.