“We talk about how rock ’n’ roll will never die, but we never really talk about how maybe the idea of the rock star should die": Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes shares new single, album news and world tour plans

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have thrown fans a curveball with the release of a southern gothic-tinged ballad as the first taster of their forthcoming fifth album Dark Rainbow.



The single, Man of the Hour, pivots around the idea of rock stardom and where it fits in 2023, as Carter explains.



“We talk about how rock and roll will never die," he eleborates, “but we never really talk about how maybe the idea of the rock star should die. The whole concept and what it means has always been this glamorised moment, but ultimately when I put that suit on, it didn’t go very well for me.”



"I'm just witnessing the world change so quickly and I’m still trying to come to terms with who I am and what the authentic version of me is. By giving people what I thought they wanted I think I got further and further away from who I actually am.”

Watch the video for Man of the Hour below:

The 11-track Dark Rainbow will be released on January 26 via International Death Cult/AWAL. The album tracklist is:



1. Money

2. Man Of The Hour

3. Can I Take You Home

4. American Spirit

5. Happier Days

6. Brambles

7. Queen of Hearts

8. Sun Bright Golden Happening

9. Superstar

10. Self Love

11. A Dark Rainbow



Carter believes that this is the most authentic album he’s ever made, and that stems from he and his bandmates getting to know themselves and each other.



“We've lived a lot of life together,” Carter says. “A lot has rested on our shoulders. In a creative sense that’s a beautiful thing.”



In the wake of the album's release, the band will be embarking on their biggest tour to date, with headline shows in the UK, Europe, Australia and USA.

The UK dates, which go on sale on October 6, are:



Feb 06: The Great Hall, Cardiff

Feb 07: O2 Academy, Bristol

Feb 09: Academy, Manchester

Feb 10: Northumbria Uni Student's Union, Newcastle

Feb 11: Barrowland, Glasgow

Feb 13: O2 Academy, Leeds

Feb 14: Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton

Feb 15: Roundhouse, London

Feb 16: Roundhouse, London



The full world tour details are available on the band's website.