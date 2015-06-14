Max Cavalera recalls tour flag mix up

Max Cavalera was careful not to commit any flag-related faux pas at Download earlier today.

He played the Main Stage at Donington with Cavalera Conspiracy and recalls upsetting legions of fans in Central America on a previous tour.

He tells TeamRock Radio: “This kid was holding a flag, it was in Guatemala. I thought it was the flag of Guatemala. I picked it up and put it in front of my amp and the crowd just boos. So I threw the flag back in the crowd and found out later it was the wrong country’s flag.”

Cavalera adds that he hopes his other project Killer Be Killed will tour Europe at some point next year. He says: “Hopefully Killer Be Killed can do some stuff. We haven’t played Europe yet. We only played Australia and it was extremely well received.”

Jun 15: Koln Luxor, Germany

Jun 16: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Jun 17: Ostrava Garage Club, Czech Republic

Jun 18: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 20: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 23: Tel Aviv Riding 3, Israel