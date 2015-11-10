Max Cavalera loses book court case

Soulfly and former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in damages to his ex sister-in-law.

The singer has been instructed by a Brazilian court to pay Monika Bass Cavalera $13,000 (£8600) for comments made about her in his 2013 book My Bloody Roots: From Sepultura To Soulfly And Beyond.

Monika is the ex wife of Max’s brother Igor, and in his book, Max called her “a bitch” and suggested she tried to hit on him before eventually hooking up with his brother.

Blabbermouth reports that a Sao Paulo court awarded Monika 50,000 Brazilian reals in damages and to cover her legal fees. Cavalera has also been ordered to publicly recant his comments via notices to be placed in three Brazilian newspapers.

The brothers are working together again in their band Cavalera Conspiracy. Igor Cavalera is now married to Laima Leyton.