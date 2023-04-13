The 1975's Matty Healy: "The era of me being a f***ing a***hole is coming to an end"

Matty Healy has once again quit social media, stating that he wishes for his era of being a "fucking arsehole" to come to an end.

According to The Evening Standard, The 1975 frontman deactivated his Instagram account last weekend following a declaration at a show on April 10 in Adelaide, Australia that he would be removing himself from online spaces.

“It’s because everything happens in eras,” he explained. “The 1975 is a very eras band. The era of me being a fucking arsehole is coming to an end. I’ve had enough.”

He continued: “I perform all the time and it’s my job and I love doing this but I can’t perform off the stage anymore as I just want to be a bloke.”

Healy's online persona has frequently come under scrutiny due to his habit of posting controversial and shocking content to goad fans, an act otherwise known as 'shitposting'.

The slang term refers (as per Google's definition) to "the activity of posting deliberately provocative or off-topic comments on social media, typically in order to upset others or distract from the main conversation."

Healy previously disabled Twitter account back in 2020 after coming under fire for sharing a post about George Floyd that included a link to The 1975’s single Love It If We Made It, a track which includes the lyric: 'Selling melanin and then suffocate the Black men'.

Following his social media deactivation, he declared that he had become a "much better person", stating that while he sometimes gets his online commentary "right", sometimes he looks like a "twat".

He said: “[Quitting social media] was obviously in reaction to being thoughtless and getting cancelled initially, but that’s something that had become an almost weekly occurrence.”

In 2022, The 1975 frontman continued to make headlines for offline behaviour too, after he introduced an interlude into their live shows that explored the concept of "consumption", which saw Healy touch his genitals and consume raw meat.

He also sparked ire among music fans after calling Metallica “my worst band of all time".

More recently, Healy made fun of Yungblud's 'woke' social conscience online after the Doncaster vocalist called him out over the controversial comments he made during an appearance on The Adam Friedland Show, in which he lamented over how Harry Styles allegedly “gets a pass” on criticism over alleged “queer-baiting”. He also questioned the heritage of New York rapper Ice Spice while impersonating the accents of the regions he believed her to be from.