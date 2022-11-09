The 1975's Matty Healy fondles himself and eats raw meat onstage, and fans are weirded out

After irritating metal fans earlier this month by calling Metallica “my worst band of all time", The 1975's Matty Healy is now perplexing his own fan-base, with his bizarre on-stage behaviour.

At the English art-poppers' November 7 show at New York's Madison Square Garden, attendees were 'treated', to an unnerving and uncomfortable interlude which featured Healy fondling his genitals, eating raw steak, doing push-ups and crawling into a hallowed-out television set.

Although the pantomime-like interlude has been a common feature of The 1975's ongoing North American tour, orchestrated to symbolise the act of 'consumption', it had not previously featured these particularly eccentric on-stage activities.

While orchestral music played behind him, the consumption interlude found the frontman groping his genitals while sat on a couch and smoking a cigarette, before kneeling on a rug placed in middle of the stage, taking off his shirt and being handed a raw steak. Then, taking sips from a flask, Healy gobbles down two large bites of the meat, all while fondling himself. To wrap up the offbeat intermission, he does a couple of push-ups and crawls into a TV set frame.

Following the unexpected performance, Healy addressed the crowd and said: "I’m sorry if you came with your dad and I was touching my dick" before adding, "It’s your fault for bringing your dad.” Charming.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the interlude below, complete with exclamations of shock, confusion, horror and disgust from the audience:

