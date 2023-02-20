The 1975's Matty Healy mocks Yungblud for his 'woke' social conscience as the pair's online squabble escalates

Yungblud and Matty Healy have become embroiled in a snarky online feud.

The online squabble started following The 1975 frontman's controversial appearance on The Adam Friedland Show.

During the podcast interview, Healy lamented over how he believes pop star Harry Styles “gets a pass” over various criticism he receives, such as “queer-baiting". He then went on to discuss the heritage of New York rapper Ice Spice, debating over whether she's Hawaiian, Inuit or of a Chinese heritage, before proceeding to mimic the various accents of those specific backgrounds.

Following Healy's much-criticised appearance, which was described by fans as "fucking gross" and as an instance of "disgraceful behaviour", Yungblud posted on Twitter: "Love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up. Welcome to your 30’s I guess.”

After Yungblud's February 11 Tweet went viral, Healy took to Instagram on February 19 to post a response, sharing a video of Yungblud reading a book and smoking a cigarette onstage alongside the caption: “I feel a bit responsible and I am really sorry".

The 1975's frontman then took things further by going on to impersonate Yungblud - real name Dominic Harrison - by putting on a Northern accent, and mocking the Doncaster musician for making political messages.

While using a filter which displayed the word "emo" on his cheeks, Healy exclaims: "You alright guys, I’m so fuckin’ angry.

“Someone’s blown themselves up in the Ukraine and eh we’re not gonna stand for that because we’re the underrated youth fucking generation and that’s what we stand for,” he says, making reference to Yungblud’s 2019 EP The Underrated Youth.

He continues, “I don’t stand for stuff, I stand against stuff… I just stand against stuff and it tends to be the most morally obvious stuff… fuck the patriarchy!”



This might not be the last we hear of this squabble.

Watch Healy's sarcastic impression of Yungblud below:

The 1975's Matty Healy makes fun of Yungblud in newly shared video. Yungblud recently condemned Healy’s questionable comments about multiple racial and ethnic groups. pic.twitter.com/WRgj7Rjy8wFebruary 19, 2023 See more