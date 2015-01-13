Mattias Eklundh joins Headbanger's Kitchen

Our mate (and culinary hero) Demonstealer is premiering his new episode of Headbanger’s Kitchen with Metal Hammer and this time it’s Mattias Eklundh!

Mattias is probably best known for his work with Freak Kitchen, but he’s also contributed to the likes of Soilwork and released four solo albums! A genuine shredmeister.

Now he faces not just Demonstealer’s inimitable interview but also a freaky fish curry! What makes a fish freaky? Why does Mattias love Indian music? What does metal mean to him? You’ll just have to find out…

