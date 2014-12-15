Rotting Christ join Headbanger's Kitchen

Our buddy Demonstealer is back with another episode of the excellent Headbanger’s Kitchen – with Sakis from Rotting Christ!

As any well-nourished metalhead will tell you – cooking is awesome. Sure, noshing into some greasy kebab on the Friday night bus home is worth its wait in gold at the time, but as Headbanger’s Kitchen shows you – decent food is fucking metal.

Cooking up the ever-so evil Grandis Pilaf Diavolos (aka Chorizo Pulao) this week is the Rotting Christ frontman Sakis Tolis who sits down for an interview in which we learn the meaning behind their deliciously brutal name and the evolution of their sound away from black metal.

Check out more from Headbanger’s Kitchen over on YouTube.