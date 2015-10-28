Matt Stevens Guests On Tonight's Prog Magazine Show

Matt Stevens is Philip Wilding’s guest on tonight’s Prog Magazine Show on TeamRock.com.

Matt will be chatting about The Fierce And The Dead’s recent EP Magnet and their forthcoming live shows, which will be the band’s last of 2015. Philip will be playing tuns from Magnet, as well as from the band’s entire career and you can also hear the best if new and classic progressive music, with songs also coming from Our Oceans, Perfect Beings, Caligula’s Horse, Abigail’s Ghost, King Crimson, ELP, Genesis and much more.

You can hear the new Prog Magazine Show between 9-11pm every Wednesday evening. or you can catch up On Demand. You can listen via the TeamRock app for iPhone and Android, or via the radio player you’ll find at the bottom of the Prog website.

