Matt Berry's first two albums to get vinyl reissues

Matt Berry is to have his first two solo releases reissued on vinyl. Witchhazel and Kill The Wolf will be reissued through Acid Jazz on August 20.

Berry signed to Acid Jazz in 2011, that same year the groundbreaking record label released Matt’s Witchazel album. Featuring the theme from his BAFTA Award winning TV show Toast Of London, Take My Hand, it is his biggest selling album and has been out of print on vinyl for several years.

In 2013 Acid Jazz released Matt’s second album Kill The Wolf. Building on and expanding on the sound of his label debut it mixed baroque folk with psychedelia. The album includes the well-received single Medicine, the ruralistic Gather Up, as featured in What We Do In The Shadows, and the nine-minute Solstice which was championed by BBC Radio 6 Music.

Witchazel will be available as a caramel vinyl edition while Kill The Wolf will be reissued on bottle green vinyl.

Since the release of these two albums, Matt has released a further six more records on the Acid Jazz label. His most recent, The Blue Elephant, is a sensory, psychedelic backseat joyride exploring the disorientation and distortions of modern life.

