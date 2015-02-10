Mastodon, Tool and Off! members form supergroup

Mastodon, Tool and Off! members have formed the supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen.

The new outfit consist of Mastodon vocalist/guitarist Brent Hinds, Tool sticksman Danny Carey and Off! and Burning Brides guitarist Dimitri Coats.

They’ve been working with film producer Jimmy Hayward on the project and have issued streams of the tracks The Deep-Sea Diver and Ships Wreck. Hear them below. Both are also available to download for free from the band’s website.

The Seagullmen concept is the brainchild of brothers Frank, Chris and David Dreyer who have previously played gigs, shown films and created art under the banner. David Dreyer is a friend of Hinds and the Mastodon man is now taking the project forward with Carey and Coats on fresh material.

Mastodon are currently in the studio recording tracks for their seventh album – the follow-up to last year’s Once More ‘Round The Sun and are about to launch a string of vinyl reissues starting with 2006’s Blood Mountain. It’s set for release on March 3.

Tool, meanwhile, reported last month that work on their long-awaited fifth album was continuing slowly but surely. And in December, Coats gave TeamRock the lowdown on the band’s official videos.