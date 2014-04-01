Mastodon talk 'gorgeous' album

In our new issue, we exclusively chat to Mastodon about the follow-up to 2011's The Hunter.

The Atlantan heavyweights have been stuck in the studio for a few months now, with an early summer release expected for the as-yet-untitled album.

We grabbed Brann Dailor for an update on how it’s all coming along…

“It’s a gorgeous album,” says the drummer. “It sounds like us, it sounds like Mastodon. Its a reflection of our past with a few songs that are a bit out there and show a new direction. There’s some simple songs and some songs that are all over the place. I can tell you that we are as happy with it as we were our previous albums, and I really think this is a true Mastodon album in the sense that everyone had a chance to touch each song.”

