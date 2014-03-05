Mastodon New Album: 'This Is Catchy Stuff'

Mastodon‘s new album is on the way, and it looks like it’s shaping up nicely.

Guitarist Bill Kelliher confirmed in an interview with Soundwave TV that the band are almost ready to unveil their latest opus, and that we should expect more of the earworms splattered all over 2011′s critics poll-smashing _The Hunter. _

“I did a lot of writing on this one, and we worked really hard on keeping it simple,” explains the six-stringer. “There is some crazy, math-y stuff going on, but there’s a lot of really strong choruses and verses. Real catchy stuff that gets in your brain so you can hum and sing along. It’s cool! I really like it!”

Bill also confirms that regular Mastodon collaborator Scott Kelly of Neurosis fame will be making another appearance this time around.

“We just got a track back, he always sings on a son,” he adds. “It sounds tough as nails. I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

The new Mastodon album is expected to drop later this year, but in the meantime, you can read our awesome interview with the Atlantans in our new issue! Mastodon also play Sonisphere in July.