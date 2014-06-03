Mastodon make Chimes At Midnight

Mastodon have released a stream of their track Chimes At Midnight from upcoming album Once More 'Round The Sun.

The band’s sixth studio record is set for launch on June 24. Drummer Brann Dailor recently described it as a “gorgeous” work, adding: “It’s a reflection of our past with a few songs that are a bit out-there and show a new direction. We’re as happy with it as we were our previous albums.”

Mastodon have shot a video for previous track High Road, featuring Live Action Role Players – which Dailor says gave the band a chance to embrace their ‘nerd’ fanbase.

Tracklist

Tread Lightly 2. The Motherload 3. High Road 4. Once More ‘Round The Sun 5. Chimes At Midnight 6. Asleep In The Deep 7. Feast Your Eyes 8. Aunt Lisa 9. Ember City 10. Halloween 11. Diamond In The Witch House

Video: Tour Mastodon’s rehearsal studio

Mastodon: Chimes At Midnight