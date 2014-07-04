Mastodon lead the charge for Classic Album Sunday

This weekend at Sonisphere Metal Hammer will be taking part in Classic Album Sundays and playing you lovely lot some of the biggest and best albums on the planet on a whopping great £650K Audio Note sound system.

This Sunday, three members of the Hammer team will be playing some of the greatest metal albums of all time to the Sonisphere audience as part of Classic Album Sundays – an event so huge it takes over two days!

And Alexander Milas (aka the big boss man here at Hammer) will be giving the WORLD DEBUT of the remastered version of Mastodon’s debut album Remission. Hearing this one super sound system might be the most beautiful thing you hear all weekend, and get you psyched for their main stage set.

Joining Mr Milas will be our very own Dom Lawson playing Slayer’s Reign In Blood and Malcolm Dome will be rewarding your ears with Anthrax’s Among The Living. The full list of albums being played is below, and you can find out more info here.

Saturday

10:15-11:30 Prodigy – Fat Of The Land presented by Kieran of Classic Album Sundays

11:45-13:00 Iron Maiden – Killers presented by Frank Turner

13:15-14:30 Anthrax – Among The Living presented by Malcolm Dome of Metal Hammer with Anthrax

14:45-16:00 Slayer – Reign In Blood presented by Dom Lawson of Metal Hammer

Sunday

10:15-11:30 Pink Floyd The Dark Side Of The Moon presented by Colleen of Classic Album Sundays

11:45-13:00 Metallica – Ride The Lightning presented by Wade of Gallows

13:15-14:30 Mastodon – Remission re-mastered presented by Alexander Milas of Metal Hammer with Mastodon

14:45-16:00 Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin presented by Colleen of Classic Album Sundays