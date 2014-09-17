Mastodon bring Motherload to TV

Mastodon can be seen in a clip from Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night US TV show, performing their track The Motherload.

It’s taken from sixth album Once More ‘Round The Sun, which was launched in June.

Drummer Brann Dailor recently described it as a “gorgeous” work, adding: “It’s a reflection of our past with a few songs that are a bit out-there and show a new direction. We’re as happy with it as we were our previous albums.”

The band return to the UK in November.

Nov 20: Belfast The Limelight

Nov 22: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 24: Manchester Academy

Nov 25: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 26: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 28: London O2 Academy

Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 02: Bristol O2 Academy

Tracklist