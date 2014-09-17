Mastodon bring Motherload to TV

Mastodon can be seen in a clip from Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night US TV show, performing their track The Motherload.
It’s taken from sixth album Once More ‘Round The Sun, which was launched in June.
Drummer Brann Dailor recently described it as a “gorgeous” work, adding: “It’s a reflection of our past with a few songs that are a bit out-there and show a new direction. We’re as happy with it as we were our previous albums.”
The band return to the UK in November.
Tour dates
Nov 20: Belfast The Limelight
Nov 22: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Nov 24: Manchester Academy
Nov 25: Newcastle O2 Academy
Nov 26: Glasgow O2 Academy
Nov 28: London O2 Academy
Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Academy
Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 02: Bristol O2 Academy
Tracklist
Tread Lightly
The Motherload
High Road
Once More ‘Round The Sun
Chimes At Midnight
Asleep In The Deep
Feast Your Eyes
Aunt Lisa
Ember City
Halloween
Diamond In The Witch House