Mastodon’s Hinds: I hate metal

Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds says he has no time for heavy metal – and keeps trying to steer the band away from the genre.
He grew up in Alabama playing country music, surf rock and rockabilly – and desrcibes metal as just a phase he went through in his 20s.
Hinds tells Guitar Player: “I thought it was rebellious to play heavy metal. Then I met Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher, and they were really into heavy metal. Ever since then I’ve been trying to get Mastodon to not be such a heavy metal band
“I fucking hate heavy metal and I don’t want to be in a heavy metal band.”
Hinds says he also hates doing interviews, saying: “It frustrates me because I have to talk about things I’ve talked about over and over again. There’s nothing we can talk about that involves Mastodon that I’ll get excited about. After 15 years of doing this every fucking day of my life, the last thing I want to do is talk about doing it.”
Earlier this month the band appeared in an episode of hit HBO series Game Of Thrones and issued a promo for the track Asleep In The Deep. The band are featured in the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.
