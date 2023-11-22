Master & Dynamic’s superb premium headphones are within reach for mere mortals with up to 40% off for Black Friday

With Christmas around the corner, now is a great time to invest in some new headphones – if nothing else, it’ll help drown out your squabbling relatives. With the Black Friday sales doing the rounds it’s the ideal time to pick up a new pair. If you’re looking for luxury, you don’t need to search much further than Master & Dynamic whose premium headphones and in-ears look the business, sound great and boast best in class noise cancelling. Right now, their Black Friday sale will get you 25% off orders over $350/£285, and a huge 40% off orders over $700/£570 until 27 November.

Master & Dynamic aren’t the only company who’ve slashed their prices. If your budget won’t stretch to M&D prices, we’ve highlighted more fantastic Black Friday headphones deals on our dedicated page, with options for most wallets.

Master & Dynamic Black Friday sale: Up to 40% off

Whether you want some new headphones or a pair of true wireless earphones, you’ll find some truly opulent choices on the Master & Dynamic website. At their standard prices, some of these products might be out of reach for many of us, but they’re being super-generous for Black Friday, knocking 25% off orders of $350/£285 or more, and 40% off orders of $700/£570 or more.

Great quality audio equipment can make a massive difference to your listening pleasure, and Master & Dynamic gear definitely ticks this box. Since launching in 2013, the US company has cemented its reputation at the luxury end of the spectrum and even partnered with brands like Mercedes-Benz and Luis Vuitton. Hell, Master & Dynamic headphones have even been endorsed by The Rolling Stones!

We’re big fans of the MW75 active noise cancelling wireless headphones. We tested them last year and were taken by how comfortable they were and the audio quality is amongst the best we've heard. The smooth lines and sleek anodized aluminium make for a stunning design. Usually you would pay an eye-waterig $599/£539, but with this Black Friday deal you can land them for $449.25/£404.25 .

For something a little less pricey, the MH-40 wireless headphones have more of a slimline design, while the new version includes custom 40mm titanium drivers to deliver precise sound with clear highs and rich lows. At $399/£369 normally, right now you pay $299.25/£276.75 .

And there’s loads more brilliant stuff on the Master & Dynamic website, all of it subject to these amazing Black Friday deals. If you’re tempted, you’d best make a move now as the offer ends on 27 November.