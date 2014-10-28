Maschine/Leprous/Haken Tour Diary

Maschine embark on their first U.K tour alongside label-mates Haken and Leprous!

Although members in the group have toured with various acts, Maschine as a collective had yet to break their tour virginity.

9:00AM – The day begins, time to collect the van from ‘Ooosh’.

10:00AM – Morning hunger pains strike! We take a brief stroll to Greggs and fuel up on some sub-standard pastry.

11:00AM – Paul and Dan begin a game of ‘MET’ also known as Musical Equipment Tetris. It must be said that some advanced packing skills were demonstrated.

12:00AM – Maschine T-shirts arrive at the last minute, phew!! For the record we did order them on time. Too close for comfort!

12:30PM – The band are on the road, John Coltrane is pumping through the speakers…he is accompanied by interference from the transmission, a high squeal that changes pitch as the van accelerates. An added extra that wasn’t stated in the handbook!?

15:00PM – The band arrive at the venue, although ‘Beryl’ our GPS decided to take us on a slight detour. Maybe she was annoyed that she’d spent all that time in the glove box with no one to talk to… she’ll come around.

17:00PM – Time to eat, Luke decides on a healthy option… the rest of the band gorge on McDonalds. Luckily there were no casualties following the consumption of the questionable beef.

19:10PM – We walk on stage and deliver a solid 30-minute set to an extremely welcoming and receptive London audience.

19:50PM – All this playing is thirsty work, time to grab a beer and watch the other bands.

20:00PM-23:00PM – Leprous and Haken both deliver fantastic, powerful and gripping sets.

A great start to the tour, bring on day 2!