Maschine/Leprous/Haken Tour Diary

Maschine embark on their first U.K tour alongside label-mates Haken and Leprous!
Although members in the group have toured with various acts, Maschine as a collective had yet to break their tour virginity.
9:00AM – The day begins, time to collect the van from ‘Ooosh’.
10:00AM – Morning hunger pains strike! We take a brief stroll to Greggs and fuel up on some sub-standard pastry.
11:00AM – Paul and Dan begin a game of ‘MET’ also known as Musical Equipment Tetris. It must be said that some advanced packing skills were demonstrated.
12:00AM – Maschine T-shirts arrive at the last minute, phew!! For the record we did order them on time. Too close for comfort!
12:30PM – The band are on the road, John Coltrane is pumping through the speakers…he is accompanied by interference from the transmission, a high squeal that changes pitch as the van accelerates. An added extra that wasn’t stated in the handbook!?
15:00PM – The band arrive at the venue, although ‘Beryl’ our GPS decided to take us on a slight detour. Maybe she was annoyed that she’d spent all that time in the glove box with no one to talk to… she’ll come around.
17:00PM – Time to eat, Luke decides on a healthy option… the rest of the band gorge on McDonalds. Luckily there were no casualties following the consumption of the questionable beef.
19:10PM – We walk on stage and deliver a solid 30-minute set to an extremely welcoming and receptive London audience.
19:50PM – All this playing is thirsty work, time to grab a beer and watch the other bands.
20:00PM-23:00PM – Leprous and Haken both deliver fantastic, powerful and gripping sets.
A great start to the tour, bring on day 2!