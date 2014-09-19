Martyr Defiled unveil No Morality

Martyr Defiled have released a video for No Morality – a track lifted from this year’s No Hope No Morality album.

Along with the promo, the band announced they will be heading out on the road with Upon A Burning Body as part of the Download Freezes Over tour in November. They are currently on a headline run in the UK and play Swansea tonight.

The band say: “No Morality is one of our favourite tracks on the album. It’s got a killer of an ending, which is why we put it at the end of the record.

“We decided to make a video as we felt it never really got the attention it demanded – and it’s demanded a lot of attention, being probably the most face-melting track of the album.”

Sep 19: Swansea Static Bar

Sep 20: Farnham Liberal Club

Sep 21: Peterborough South Grove Centre

Sep 22: Bridgwater Rugby Club

Sep 23: Plymouth Tiki Bar

Sep 24: Northampton The Racehorse

Sep 25: Sheffield Southsea Live

Sep 26: Preston The Adelphi

Sep 27: Selby The Riverside

Sep 28: Mansfield The Intake

With Upon A Burning Body

Nov 16: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Nov 17: Southampton Talking Heads

Nov 18: Bristol Exchange

Nov 19: Brighton The Haunt

Nov 20: London Underworld

Nov 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 22: Stoke Sugarmill

Nov 23: Glasgow Cathouse

Nov 24: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Nov 25: Manchester Roadhouse

Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Academy 3