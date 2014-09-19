Martyr Defiled unveil No Morality

Martyr Defiled have released a video for No Morality – a track lifted from this year’s No Hope No Morality album.
Along with the promo, the band announced they will be heading out on the road with Upon A Burning Body as part of the Download Freezes Over tour in November. They are currently on a headline run in the UK and play Swansea tonight.
The band say: “No Morality is one of our favourite tracks on the album. It’s got a killer of an ending, which is why we put it at the end of the record.
“We decided to make a video as we felt it never really got the attention it demanded – and it’s demanded a lot of attention, being probably the most face-melting track of the album.”
Tour dates
Sep 19: Swansea Static Bar
Sep 20: Farnham Liberal Club
Sep 21: Peterborough South Grove Centre
Sep 22: Bridgwater Rugby Club
Sep 23: Plymouth Tiki Bar
Sep 24: Northampton The Racehorse
Sep 25: Sheffield Southsea Live
Sep 26: Preston The Adelphi
Sep 27: Selby The Riverside
Sep 28: Mansfield The Intake
With Upon A Burning Body
Nov 16: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Nov 17: Southampton Talking Heads
Nov 18: Bristol Exchange
Nov 19: Brighton The Haunt
Nov 20: London Underworld
Nov 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Nov 22: Stoke Sugarmill
Nov 23: Glasgow Cathouse
Nov 24: Newcastle O2 Academy 2
Nov 25: Manchester Roadhouse
Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Academy 3