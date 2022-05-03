Marshall crank up the volume - add two new portable speakers to their range

Marshall’s portable speaker range just got a whole lot louder with the introduction of the Emberton II and Willen

Marshall Willen
The new Marshall Willen portable speaker (Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall have turned the volume up on 2022 by introducing a new pair of portable speakers to their range.

The audio firm have confirmed they’ll release the Emberton II on May 10 and the Willen on June 2 in two colour variations: Cream and Black and Brass. 

The original Emberton launched in the summer of 2020 and has proved to be hugely popular, becoming Marshall’s top-selling speaker of all time. Now they’ve updated it, with an improved battery life of 30 hours – up from the original’s 20 hours – and crammed it full of sweet tech.

Marshall say: “The Emberton II is a compact portable speaker with the loud and vibrant sound only Marshall can deliver. Two two-inch full-range drivers and two passive radiators bring you the heavy Marshall sound you know and love. 

“Experience absolute 360° sound with True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall – where every spot is a sweet spot.”

As for the Willen, Marshall report it’s their most portable speaker yet with the speaker small enough to hold in your hand. It’ll also come with a back-mounted strap so you can attach it anywhere you like, has a built-in microphone, is PVC-free and 60% of the plastic used is from recycled electronics.

Marshall add: “Willen is the mighty portable speaker that is made to go everywhere with you. Built with one tw-inch full- range driver and two passive radiators, this speaker brings you the heavy Marshall sound you can’t live without. A top-of-class IP67 dust and water resistance rating means it’s always ready for the road. 

“Willen brings together the iconic Marshall design with a ruggedness that dares you to push its limits. All this, plus its hefty 15+ hours of listening on a single charge and mounting strap mean that Willen is raring to go wherever you go.”

The Emberon II will retail for $169.99/£149.99, while the Willen will sell for $119.99/£89.99.

Image 1 of 2

Marshall Emberton II

The Marshall Emberton II (Image credit: Marshall)
Image 2 of 2

Marshall Willen

The Marshall Willen (Image credit: Marshall)

