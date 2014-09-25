Mark Slaughter teases solo release

Mark Slaughter has released a medley of material from his upcoming solo album.

Reflections In A Rear View Mirror was mixed by Michael Wagener at the producer’s WireWorld studio – and Slaughter decided to release the five-minute clip to give fans a taster of what’s to come.

Slaughter says: “Here’s a medley of songs from my future release. The samples are unmastered snippets from the playbacks without vocals.”

He previously revealed he decided to record fresh material while his band was on the road with Vince Neil, and he now says with the project complete, he just has to decide when to release it.

He tells Hard N Fast: “I had my stuff done and I looked at Michael and said, ‘Would you be willing to mix this?’ He took one song and said, ‘Man, this is great,’ and he really got into it.

“We mixed that and got it in the can – it’s all done. Now I’m just going to figure what I’m going to do with it.”

Earlier this year, Slaughter released the single Never Givin’ Up and a portion of sales proceeds went to charity Red Circle Foundation, which gives emergency funding to US soldiers and their families.