Slaughter goes solo

Mark Slaughter, vocalist for multi-platinum-selling band Slaughter, is working with producer Michael Wagener on his first solo album.

Not content with simply laying down vocals for the as-yet-untitled album, Slaughter is playing all instruments, with the exception of drums, which will be provided by Mark Goodin.

Speaking about the project, Slaughter says: “My band have been playing with Vince Neil for a while now and while they’ve been doing that, I’ve been writing and recording songs. I have really been doing this for the love of writing music.”

“Some could be songs for Slaughter but on the other side of it, there’s some stuff that is very progressive and that’s not typical for me.”

Veteran producer Wagener is overseeing the project and has previously worked with artists including Motley Crue, Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Skid Row, Poison and WASP.

Slaughter recently released solo single Never Givin’ Up and a portion of proceeds from sales will go directly to the Red Circle Foundation, a charity which gives emergency funding to US soldiers and their families.